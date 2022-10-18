Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $168.28.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software to $175.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $141.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $131.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $117.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.12. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $195.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.56, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.18). Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.6% in the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.4% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

