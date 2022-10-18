Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.06

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.06 and traded as low as $3.01. Tamarack Valley Energy shares last traded at $3.02, with a volume of 154,374 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on TNEYF. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in the Clearwater assets covering an area of approximately 357 sections of land located in Alberta; Charlie Lake assets covering approximately 357 sections of land in the northwestern area of Alberta; Viking light oil play in central and southern Alberta and west central Saskatchewan; Barons Sand oil play in the Penny area of southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

