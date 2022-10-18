Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $141.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.08.

TNDM stock opened at $55.10 on Monday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $42.90 and a fifty-two week high of $155.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.27). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $200.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.16 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,478,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $975,164,000 after buying an additional 672,004 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter worth $23,731,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,466,950 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $382,778,000 after buying an additional 347,352 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter worth $19,603,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 195.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 354,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,960,000 after buying an additional 234,135 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

