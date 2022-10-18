Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Increased to C$61.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.97.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $32.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $24.72 and a 1-year high of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The company’s revenue was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.72%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

