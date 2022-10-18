Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Shares Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) by 302.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 69,662 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 101.5% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 132.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 21,935 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the first quarter worth about $323,000. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TELL opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. Tellurian Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $6.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Tellurian from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Tellurian from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America raised Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Tellurian from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

