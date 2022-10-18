Tenable (TENB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect Tenable to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Tenable has set its Q3 guidance at $0.03-0.04 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $0.17-0.20 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.12). Tenable had a negative net margin of 12.97% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $164.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.47 million. On average, analysts expect Tenable to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TENB stock opened at $32.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Tenable has a twelve month low of $28.80 and a twelve month high of $63.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.53 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.66.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tenable from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Tenable from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tenable from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.46.

In other Tenable news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $671,193.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,282.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $671,193.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,282.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $476,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,847 shares in the company, valued at $5,233,111.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,209. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Tenable by 81.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Tenable during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tenable during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Tenable during the first quarter valued at $237,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

