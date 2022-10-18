Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Short Interest Update

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,250,000 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the September 15th total of 4,080,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of NYSE TS opened at $28.42 on Tuesday. Tenaris has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $34.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.46.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.20. Tenaris had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Tenaris will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.70 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 155.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

