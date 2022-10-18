Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Short Interest Update

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,250,000 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the September 15th total of 4,080,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Tenaris Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TS opened at $28.42 on Tuesday. Tenaris has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $34.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.46.
Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.20. Tenaris had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Tenaris will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenaris
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 155.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.28% of the company’s stock.
About Tenaris
Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tenaris (TS)
- Biogen’s Stock Pullback Offers a Second Chance
- Pitch a Tent in Camping World Stock
- Fisker is Entering a Critical Stage That Could Reward Investors
- The Bottom Is In For JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- The Institutions May Cap Gains In Steel Dynamics
Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.