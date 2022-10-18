Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at Morgan Stanley

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

TDC has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teradata in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Teradata from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.22.

Teradata stock opened at $30.63 on Monday. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.70 million. Teradata had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Teradata will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 18.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teradata by 0.6% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 23.2% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 1.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

