Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target Cut to $74.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Northland Securities from $85.00 to $74.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

TER has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Teradyne from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $121.75.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of TER opened at $71.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.52 and a 200 day moving average of $91.54. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $67.81 and a twelve month high of $168.91.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $840.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.21%.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $238,440.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,219.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradyne

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TER. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $264,189,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Teradyne by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,951,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Teradyne by 2,844.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,032,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,106,000 after purchasing an additional 997,703 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,153,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,390,000 after acquiring an additional 927,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth $106,198,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teradyne

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.