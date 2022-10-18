Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72,026 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Terex were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEX. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 42.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Terex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $32.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $26.64 and a 12 month high of $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.89.

Terex Announces Dividend

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Terex had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Terex from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Terex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Terex from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Terex from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.73.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Further Reading

