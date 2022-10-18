Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Downgraded by Scotiabank to Sector Perform

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $54.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $73.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.90.

TRNO opened at $54.07 on Monday. Terreno Realty has a twelve month low of $50.36 and a twelve month high of $86.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.19 and a 200-day moving average of $62.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.81. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 68.67% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $65.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Terreno Realty will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.18%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRNO. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 46.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

