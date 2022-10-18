Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Price Target Lowered to $74.00 at BTIG Research

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research from $94.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Terreno Realty from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet cut Terreno Realty from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank downgraded Terreno Realty from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $73.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Terreno Realty from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.90.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $54.07 on Monday. Terreno Realty has a 12 month low of $50.36 and a 12 month high of $86.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.10.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.81. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 68.67%. The firm had revenue of $65.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 3,411.0% in the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,073,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,438,000 after buying an additional 5,900,950 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,537,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,049,000 after purchasing an additional 848,447 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $35,556,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Terreno Realty by 12.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,722,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,931,000 after buying an additional 615,074 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Terreno Realty by 18.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,642,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,935,000 after buying an additional 574,544 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

