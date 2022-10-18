Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.30.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

TXRH opened at $94.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $68.58 and a twelve month high of $97.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 4,665 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $443,548.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,753,488.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 1,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $128,046.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $283,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 4,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $443,548.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,753,488.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,922 shares of company stock worth $1,739,455 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 9.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,509 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 94.0% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 456,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,398,000 after buying an additional 221,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.