The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 48,392 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 6.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 13.1% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 136.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 13,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its stake in Allstate by 46.5% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Allstate to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.92.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $133.50 on Tuesday. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.01.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

