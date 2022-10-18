The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 96.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,641 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,871,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,112,000 after buying an additional 166,619 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,099,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,084,000 after buying an additional 30,332 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,749,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,430,000 after buying an additional 39,059 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,728,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,739,000 after buying an additional 260,600 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 60.6% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,585,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,381,000 after buying an additional 975,727 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DSGX shares. CIBC downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.22.

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $68.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.49 and a beta of 1.04. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.19 and a 1 year high of $91.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.31.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $123.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.72 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 19.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

