The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,351 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IPG. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 25,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.2% in the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 2,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 37,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.78. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 29.37%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.77%.

IPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($35.71) to €33.00 ($33.67) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. ING Group initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

In other news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

