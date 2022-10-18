The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $224,986,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $658,429,000 after purchasing an additional 460,615 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Travelers Companies by 398.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 246,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,033,000 after purchasing an additional 197,007 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 697.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,223,000 after purchasing an additional 163,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,450,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,188,663,000 after purchasing an additional 160,389 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV opened at $164.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.63. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.40 and a 12-month high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

