The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the September 15th total of 2,370,000 shares. Approximately 10.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 288,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on COCO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Vita Coco from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Vita Coco from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Vita Coco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vita Coco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.86.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Vita Coco Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ COCO opened at $11.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99. Vita Coco has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $18.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.81 million and a P/E ratio of 48.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day moving average is $11.82.

Insider Activity

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.83 million. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vita Coco will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin Benmoussa sold 56,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $725,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,514. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Vita Coco news, COO Jonathan Burth sold 17,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $256,953.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 129,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,255.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Benmoussa sold 56,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $725,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,415,240. 51.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Vita Coco by 154.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Vita Coco by 71.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 314,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 131,090 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vita Coco in the second quarter valued at about $591,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Vita Coco by 134.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vita Coco by 117.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 214,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 115,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

About Vita Coco

(Get Rating)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.