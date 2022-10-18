thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €11.50 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.50 ($11.73) target price on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TKA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.27) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, August 12th. DZ Bank set a €5.80 ($5.92) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.80 ($4.90) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($16.33) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €19.40 ($19.80) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

thyssenkrupp Stock Performance

thyssenkrupp stock opened at €5.03 ($5.14) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €5.46 and a 200-day moving average of €6.41. thyssenkrupp has a one year low of €20.70 ($21.12) and a one year high of €27.01 ($27.56).

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

