thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €5.10 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €5.10 ($5.20) price target on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.80 ($14.08) price target on thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($16.33) price target on thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €19.40 ($19.80) price target on thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.27) price target on thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €5.80 ($5.92) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

thyssenkrupp Stock Up 1.6 %

FRA:TKA opened at €5.03 ($5.14) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is €6.41. thyssenkrupp has a 52 week low of €20.70 ($21.12) and a 52 week high of €27.01 ($27.56).

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.