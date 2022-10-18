TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TPG. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on TPG to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Exane BNP Paribas cut TPG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on TPG from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. BNP Paribas cut TPG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TPG from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.18.

TPG Stock Performance

TPG stock opened at $28.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. TPG has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $35.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.94.

TPG Announces Dividend

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $255.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.62 million. Research analysts anticipate that TPG will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%.

Institutional Trading of TPG

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of TPG in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of TPG in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TPG in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of TPG in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TPG

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

