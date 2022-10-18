TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on TPI Composites to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a maintains rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TPI Composites from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TPI Composites from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.55.

TPI Composites Price Performance

TPIC stock opened at $9.26 on Monday. TPI Composites has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $35.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.72.

Insider Transactions at TPI Composites

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a negative return on equity of 77.45%. The company had revenue of $452.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.35 million. Equities research analysts expect that TPI Composites will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bam Partners Trust sold 3,963,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at $231,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPI Composites

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 1,561.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

(Get Rating)

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

See Also

