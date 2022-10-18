TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 52,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.14.

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $40.66 on Tuesday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.18.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.09). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 74.20% and a negative net margin of 92.76%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 2,277 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $125,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,008 shares in the company, valued at $25,520,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $125,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,520,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $123,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,819.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,110 shares of company stock valued at $5,009,177 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

