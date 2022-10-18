Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Price Target Cut to $3.30 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares from $4.20 to $3.30 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RIG. Pareto Securities raised Transocean from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. BTIG Research raised Transocean from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Transocean in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised Transocean from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.16.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of Transocean stock opened at $3.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.75. Transocean has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $5.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average is $3.58.

Institutional Trading of Transocean

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.97 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 25.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Transocean will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 197,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 75,835 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Transocean in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Transocean in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Transocean

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.