Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Price Target Lowered to $3.30 at Susquehanna

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna from $4.20 to $3.30 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Transocean in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Pareto Securities raised shares of Transocean from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Transocean from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Transocean from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Transocean from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.16.

Transocean Stock Performance

NYSE:RIG opened at $3.09 on Monday. Transocean has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $5.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transocean

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Transocean had a negative net margin of 25.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Transocean’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transocean will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Transocean during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Transocean during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Transocean by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 197,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 75,835 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Transocean during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Transocean during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

