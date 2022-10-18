Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Price Target Lowered to $3.30 at Susquehanna

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna from $4.20 to $3.30 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Transocean in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Pareto Securities raised shares of Transocean from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Transocean from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Transocean from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Transocean from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.16.
Transocean Stock Performance
NYSE:RIG opened at $3.09 on Monday. Transocean has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $5.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.75.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transocean
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Transocean during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Transocean during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Transocean by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 197,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 75,835 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Transocean during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Transocean during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Transocean
Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.
Featured Articles
