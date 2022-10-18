TriNet Group (TNET) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect TriNet Group to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. TriNet Group has set its Q3 guidance at $0.87-$1.08 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $5.60-$6.20 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.54. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 49.91%. The business had revenue of $348.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.68 million. On average, analysts expect TriNet Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TNET stock opened at $73.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.60. TriNet Group has a 52 week low of $68.70 and a 52 week high of $109.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TNET shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total value of $452,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,587,967.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $452,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,587,967.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan D. Lee sold 953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total transaction of $85,341.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,489. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,240,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

