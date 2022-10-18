Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the September 15th total of 2,570,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 633,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

NYSE TRN opened at $23.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.31. Trinity Industries has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $35.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.57 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.18%.

TRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trinity Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 60,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 31,843 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $465,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 312,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,722,000 after purchasing an additional 36,614 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 693,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,832,000 after purchasing an additional 82,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

