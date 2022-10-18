Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,322 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $617,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,278,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $668,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 82,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 436,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,135,000 after purchasing an additional 266,477 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of PINS opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.57. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $66.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). Pinterest had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $108,769.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,742,839.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $1,480,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $108,769.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,742,839.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,750 shares of company stock worth $3,246,606 over the last quarter. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PINS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pinterest from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pinterest from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Pinterest from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.36.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.