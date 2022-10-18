Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 274.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 52.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 220.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 2.0 %

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $197.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.96. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.15 and a 1-year high of $389.71. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 77.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $274.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.53). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $727.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 3,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $306,884.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 540,101 shares in the company, valued at $45,028,220.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total transaction of $2,415,673.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 168,335 shares in the company, valued at $52,660,238.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director More Avery sold 3,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $306,884.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 540,101 shares in the company, valued at $45,028,220.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,571 shares of company stock worth $10,183,247. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEDG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.88.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

