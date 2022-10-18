Truist Financial Corp Has $1.17 Million Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,929 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 507.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 778 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 18.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

CLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen set a $70.00 price target on Continental Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Continental Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Continental Resources from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Continental Resources from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Continental Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.85.

NYSE CLR opened at $74.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.86. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.75 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 40.32% and a net margin of 37.73%. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 114.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

