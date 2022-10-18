Truist Financial Corp Has $1.37 Million Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,532 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Livent were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 40.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Livent by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Livent by 2.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Livent by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 64,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Livent by 16.7% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,980,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,499,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,980,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,499,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $118,282.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,418.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Livent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Livent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Livent from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Livent from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Livent in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Livent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.36.

NYSE:LTHM opened at $27.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 50.84 and a beta of 1.80. Livent Co. has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $36.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.07.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $218.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.37 million. Livent had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 18.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

