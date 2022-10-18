Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,914 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Pentair in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Pentair by 58.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Pentair by 60.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PNR opened at $41.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.65. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $38.70 and a twelve month high of $80.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.93%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PNR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pentair from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Pentair from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.90.

In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $121,234.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,138.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

