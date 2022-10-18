Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $393,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 303.9% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 37,042 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 796.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 42,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 37,491 shares during the period.

Invesco Solar ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TAN stock opened at $66.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.68. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1 year low of $55.54 and a 1 year high of $101.58.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

