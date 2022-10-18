Tucows (TSE:TC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $59.62

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC – Get Rating) (NYSE:TCX) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$59.62 and traded as high as C$63.17. Tucows shares last traded at C$61.99, with a volume of 11,301 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.39. The firm has a market cap of C$667.61 million and a P/E ratio of -280.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$59.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$63.10.

Tucows (TSE:TC – Get Rating) (NYSE:TCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$106.05 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Tucows Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Tucows news, insider Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$51.63 per share, with a total value of C$361,415.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,695,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$87,536,924.48.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.

