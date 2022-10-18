Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Price Target Cut to $420.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $460.00 to $420.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $469.64.

TYL stock opened at $326.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Tyler Technologies has a 12 month low of $300.85 and a 12 month high of $557.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $370.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.44.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.50 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $1,523,925.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,445.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.7% during the third quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

