UMB Financial (UMBF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $407.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.13 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 28.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect UMB Financial to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UMB Financial Trading Up 2.7 %

UMBF opened at $90.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.87. UMB Financial has a 52 week low of $81.57 and a 52 week high of $112.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 17,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total value of $1,706,760.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,938,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,943,188.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UMB Financial news, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 3,342 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $330,924.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,850.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 17,324 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total value of $1,706,760.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,938,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,943,188.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,965 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,799 in the last quarter. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of UMB Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UMB Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on UMB Financial to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on UMB Financial from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

