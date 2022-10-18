UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Increased to $590.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $579.00 to $590.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $620.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $593.74.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $521.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $423.40 and a 12-month high of $553.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $523.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $513.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,675 shares of company stock worth $68,445,568. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 18,103 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,232,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,531 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.3% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 904 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.