Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UNVR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Univar Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Univar Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Univar Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Univar Solutions Stock Up 2.3 %

UNVR stock opened at $24.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average of $26.98. Univar Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 5.37%. Univar Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Univar Solutions news, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.19 per share, for a total transaction of $654,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $102,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 161,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,371.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.19 per share, for a total transaction of $654,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Univar Solutions

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNVR. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 23,010.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,139,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117,728 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Univar Solutions by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,636,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,395 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Univar Solutions by 738.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,996,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,043 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Univar Solutions by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,713,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,330 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Univar Solutions by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,964,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

Further Reading

