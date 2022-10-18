Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

UNVR has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Univar Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Univar Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Univar Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.80.

Shares of NYSE UNVR opened at $24.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.98. Univar Solutions has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.63.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Univar Solutions will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $102,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 161,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,371.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 4,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $102,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 161,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,371.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos bought 25,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.19 per share, for a total transaction of $654,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 375,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNVR. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 23,010.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,139,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117,728 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,636,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,284,000 after buying an additional 2,092,395 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 738.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,996,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,647,000 after buying an additional 1,758,043 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,713,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,474,000 after buying an additional 1,397,330 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,964,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,723,000 after buying an additional 1,234,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

