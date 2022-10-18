Universal Health Services (UHS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.40 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.12. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Universal Health Services to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of UHS opened at $94.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.54. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $87.57 and a 12-month high of $158.28.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.15%.

UHS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $80,784,000 after purchasing an additional 250,295 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,138,729,000 after purchasing an additional 146,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,594,000 after purchasing an additional 113,259 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth $4,452,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 108,829 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,775,000 after buying an additional 24,996 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.