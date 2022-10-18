Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Price Target Lowered to $11.50 at Piper Sandler

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $13.50 to $11.50 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Insurance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Universal Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UVE opened at $9.40 on Monday. Universal Insurance has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $19.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.73 million, a P/E ratio of -94.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Universal Insurance ( NYSE:UVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Universal Insurance had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $292.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.81 million. On average, analysts expect that Universal Insurance will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Donaghy purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $115,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 660,887 shares in the company, valued at $7,633,244.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen Donaghy acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 660,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,633,244.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $249,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,381,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,213,975.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Insurance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 33,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 8,449 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,075,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 10,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

Further Reading

