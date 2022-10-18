Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 594,900 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the September 15th total of 454,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 75,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $503,000. LDR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 127.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 88,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 49,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 28.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. 53.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

UBA opened at $17.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $696.83 million, a P/E ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.05. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $21.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.2375 dividend. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.16%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

