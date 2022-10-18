USANA Health Sciences (USNA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect USANA Health Sciences to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $264.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.00 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect USANA Health Sciences to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:USNA opened at $59.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.78. USANA Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $103.95.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Paul A. Jones sold 5,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $352,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,682 shares in the company, valued at $257,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total transaction of $76,573.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,838 shares in the company, valued at $129,597.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Paul A. Jones sold 5,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $352,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,682 shares in the company, valued at $257,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,519 shares of company stock worth $456,884 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USNA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 92.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 104.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 60.3% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. 54.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

