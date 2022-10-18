UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Price Target Cut to $2.50 by Analysts at Barclays

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

UWMC has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of UWM from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of UWM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on UWM from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UWM currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.79.

Get UWM alerts:

UWM Stock Performance

Shares of UWMC stock opened at $3.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $290.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.00. UWM has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average of $3.71.

UWM Announces Dividend

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. UWM had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $564.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.98 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that UWM will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. UWM’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UWM

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of UWM by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 571,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 12,037 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UWM by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of UWM by 220.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the 2nd quarter worth $720,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 38.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UWM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.