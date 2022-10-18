Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Short Interest Update

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,220,000 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the September 15th total of 3,260,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 792,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Shares of NYSE VAL opened at $57.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 94.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Valaris has a 1 year low of $29.46 and a 1 year high of $63.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.99 and its 200-day moving average is $51.29.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $413.30 million for the quarter. Valaris had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.09%.

In other Valaris news, VP Colleen Grable sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total transaction of $147,895.13. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,888.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Valaris by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Valaris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valaris in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

