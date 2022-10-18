Veritex (VBTX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect Veritex to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $94.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.34 million. Veritex had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Veritex’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Veritex to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex Price Performance

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $29.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.43. Veritex has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $45.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.44.

Veritex Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Veritex’s payout ratio is 29.20%.

In related news, CFO Terry Earley bought 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Veritex by 32.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,641,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,299,000 after buying an additional 645,296 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Veritex by 750.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 698,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,446,000 after buying an additional 616,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Veritex by 19.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,585,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,679,000 after buying an additional 428,226 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Veritex by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,377,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,602,000 after buying an additional 328,369 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Veritex by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,365,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,448,000 after buying an additional 178,482 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VBTX. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Veritex from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Veritex to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Veritex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veritex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

Veritex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.