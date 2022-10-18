Versor Investments LP Acquires 18,400 Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) by 75.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WTI opened at $7.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 2.06. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.97 and a 12-month high of $9.01.

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.22 million. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 17.26% and a negative return on equity of 102.77%. The business’s revenue was up 106.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of W&T Offshore to $8.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

