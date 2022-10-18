Versor Investments LP Acquires New Holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannae Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 29.7% in the first quarter. Cannae Holdings Inc. now owns 88,278,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,546,631,000 after purchasing an additional 20,225,711 shares during the last quarter. Thomas H Lee Partners LP grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Thomas H Lee Partners LP now owns 57,867,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,841,000 after buying an additional 9,515,754 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,497,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,232,000 after buying an additional 1,004,250 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,837,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,547,000 after buying an additional 1,736,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 182.1% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,891,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,426,000 after buying an additional 10,257,937 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNB stock opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.24. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.78.

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -333.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

