Versor Investments LP Acquires New Holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETD. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth $4,156,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth $429,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth $356,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETD opened at $23.08 on Tuesday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $28.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average is $23.39. The company has a market capitalization of $585.01 million, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.10.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.45. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $229.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is 31.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ETD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Ethan Allen Interiors Profile

(Get Rating)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.