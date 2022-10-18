Versor Investments LP Acquires New Position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sycale Advisors NY LLC acquired a new position in Nelnet during the first quarter worth about $12,010,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Nelnet during the first quarter worth about $215,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Nelnet by 11.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its position in Nelnet by 6.1% during the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 28,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nelnet during the second quarter worth about $1,565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Nelnet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider William J. Munn sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $121,335.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,496.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 50.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nelnet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NNI opened at $83.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.73. Nelnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.94 and a 12 month high of $99.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 47.81 and a quick ratio of 47.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.75.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $345.24 million during the quarter.

Nelnet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NNI. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Nelnet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nelnet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Nelnet Profile

(Get Rating)

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.